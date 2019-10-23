Mintoff's police driver warns Commissioner not to overlook him for long service award

A police constable who was formerly the official driver and security officer of the late Prime Minister Dom Mintoff has filed court action after being informed that it had been decided that he would not receive a medal for long and distinguished service in the corps.

This emerged from a judicial letter filed in court by PC Robert Mercieca, from Zurrieq. Mercieca filed the court document this morning asking the Police Commissioner to reconsider the decision not to award him the clasp in an award ceremony due to take place on Friday.

The award is given to police officers after completing 18 years of service. A second clasp is awarded to those who have completed 25 years of service. One of the eligibility requirements for the medal is that the officer in question must have a clean criminal record.

The constable explained that he had spent many years as part of former Prime Minister Mintoff’s security detail and had worked as his driver, prior to Mintoff’s death in 2012.

Mercieca had been found guilty of driving negligently in 2014 after he had struck a motorcyclist with the side mirror of his official car several years before. The probation order he received remained on Mercieca’s police record, leading to Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar’s decision not to award him the medal.

Describing his service to the police force as “impeccable”, Mercieca asked the Police Commissioner to reconsider his decision before the awards ceremony on Friday. The letter, signed by lawyer Michael Tanti Dougall, warns of further legal action in default.