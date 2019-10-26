Motorcycle crash leaves woman hospitalised
The accident happened in Labour Avenue, Naxxar
A collision between a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota Starlet in Labour Avenue Naxxar, has left a woman hospitalised.
The accident happened at around 1.50 pm on Saturday, when the motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old woman from Naxxar, collided with the car driven by a 57-year-old woman who also resides in Naxxar.
Police and an ambulance were called on-site.
The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but her condition is not yet known.
Police investigations are on-going.
