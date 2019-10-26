menu

Motorcycle crash leaves woman hospitalised

The accident happened in Labour Avenue, Naxxar

karl_azzopardi
26 October 2019, 4:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Labour Avenue, Naxxar
Labour Avenue, Naxxar

A collision between a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota Starlet in Labour Avenue Naxxar, has left a woman hospitalised.

The accident happened at around 1.50 pm on Saturday, when the motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old woman from Naxxar, collided with the car driven by a 57-year-old woman who also resides in Naxxar.

Police and an ambulance were called on-site.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but her condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man hospitalised after roof collapse
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after roof collapse
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcycle crash leaves woman hospitalised
Court & Police

Motorcycle crash leaves woman hospitalised
Karl Azzopardi
Man stuck in Wied Babu rescued by civil protection officers
Court & Police

Man stuck in Wied Babu rescued by civil protection officers
Karl Azzopardi
Two injured in quadbike accident
Court & Police

Two injured in quadbike accident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.