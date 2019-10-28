Armed robbery at Marsa shop

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from a shop in Marsa late on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 9:30pm, in Triq Hal Qormi,

Police said a man, who was wielding a knife, held up the cashier of a shop, before running off with the cash.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.