Security Services head, police commissioner to testify in Degiorgio phone tapping case

The Head of the Security Services, the Commissioner of Police and the police homicide squad’s lead investigator are to testify in the constitutional case filed by the lawyer for one of the men accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, attacking phone tap evidence.

Mr. Justice Toni Abela heard submissions Tuesday morning, after accepting a request by the Caruana Galizia family to be intervenors in the case.

Lawyer William Cuschieri, appearing for George Degiorgio, asked the court to exhibit transcripts of statements by the three accused found in the acts of the compilation of evidence before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

In previous sittings, Cuschieri had challenged the authorities to produce telephone intercepts that the prosecution had “bragged about” throughout the compilation of evidence.

The intercepts had led the police to Degiorgio, his brother Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat, as the alleged murderers.

This morning, Cuschieri requested that the Head of the Malta Security Services, the Commissioner of Police and Inspector Keith Arnaud testify in the constitutional case. The court fixed dates in November for two full-day sittings to hear their testimony.

Both a judicial protest and Constitutional case revolve around the issue of the phone taps. The Constitutional Court has so far refused to grant an interim measure to George Degiorgio that would have suspended the criminal proceedings against him. Degiorgio had asked the court to suspend criminal proceedings pending the outcome of the wiretap case.

George Degiorgio, his brother Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat stand accused of preparing, planting and detonating the car bomb that killed Caruana Galizia two years ago.

Lawyers Victoria Buttigieg and Maurizio Cordina appeared for the Office of the AG. Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Karol Aquilina assisted the Caruana Galizia family.