Motorcycle accident leaves man seriously injured
The accident happened at the Naxxar Coast Road
A 43-year-old man from Hungary has been seriously injured after he lost control of Suzuki Hayabuza.
The accident happened at round 11.15 on Sunday.
An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is leading an inquiry.
Police investigations are on-going.
