Motorcycle accident leaves man seriously injured

The accident happened at the Naxxar Coast Road

karl_azzopardi
10 November 2019, 1:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A 43-year-old man from Hungary has been seriously injured after he lost control of Suzuki Hayabuza.

The accident happened at round 11.15 on Sunday.

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are on-going.

