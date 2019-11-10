menu

Six arrested in San Gwann drug bust

The arrestees were found to be in possession of ecstasy, cocaine, cannabis and LSD

karl_azzopardi
10 November 2019, 2:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Six people have been arrested for the possession and distribution of drugs.

In an operation by the Police’s Drug Squad carried out during the night between Saturday and Sunday, those arrested were found to be in possession of what is believed to be ecstasy, cannabis, cocaine and LSD.

The arrestees were five men and a woman, aged between 18 and 28 years of age.

The arrests were carried out in a bar in San Gwann.

Those arrested were all Maltese and reside in Fgura, Hamrun, Dingli and Qormi.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Six arrested in San Gwann drug bust
Court & Police

Six arrested in San Gwann drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcycle accident leaves man seriously injured
Court & Police

Motorcycle accident leaves man seriously injured
Karl Azzopardi
Apartment block evacuated after cars catch fire
Court & Police

Apartment block evacuated after cars catch fire
Karl Azzopardi
Police find a collection of dead protected birds in Mosta shop
Court & Police

Police find a collection of dead protected birds in Mosta shop
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.