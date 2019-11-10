Six arrested in San Gwann drug bust

Six people have been arrested for the possession and distribution of drugs.

In an operation by the Police’s Drug Squad carried out during the night between Saturday and Sunday, those arrested were found to be in possession of what is believed to be ecstasy, cannabis, cocaine and LSD.

The arrestees were five men and a woman, aged between 18 and 28 years of age.

The arrests were carried out in a bar in San Gwann.

Those arrested were all Maltese and reside in Fgura, Hamrun, Dingli and Qormi.

Police investigations are on-going.