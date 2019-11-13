Worker seriously injured after fall in Balzan construction site

An Indian construction worker was hospitalised with serious injuries after falling in a construction site in Balzan.

Police said that the incident took place at around 11am on Wednesday. The 36-year-old St Paul's Bay resident was working on a construction site on Vjal De Paule when he fell from some considerable height.

A medical team assisted the victim on site. He was later taken to Mater Dei hospital.

Duty magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.