menu

Worker seriously injured after fall in Balzan construction site

An Indian construction worker was hospitalised after falling while doing work in a construction site

david_hudson
13 November 2019, 1:19pm
by David Hudson
The incident took place on Vjal de Paule just across San Anton gardens
The incident took place on Vjal de Paule just across San Anton gardens

An Indian construction worker was hospitalised with serious injuries after falling in a construction site in Balzan.

Police said that the incident took place at around 11am on Wednesday. The 36-year-old St Paul's Bay resident was working on a construction site on Vjal De Paule when he fell from some considerable height. 

A medical team assisted the victim on site. He was later taken to Mater Dei hospital. 

Duty magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
No bail for drug addict who stole from parked car
Court & Police

No bail for drug addict who stole from parked car
David Hudson
Worker seriously injured after fall in Balzan construction site
Court & Police

Worker seriously injured after fall in Balzan construction site
David Hudson
Pensioner denies attacking his wife with a hammer
Court & Police

Pensioner denies attacking his wife with a hammer
Matthew Agius
Negligent driver jailed over pedestrian death
Court & Police

Negligent driver jailed over pedestrian death
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.