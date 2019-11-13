No bail for drug addict who stole from parked car

40 year-old Serbian national Alexander Stojanovic was denied bail after being charged with stealing a bag from inside a car that was parked in St. Julians.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer charged Stojanovic with committing the aggravated theft, which took place on October 25. The court was told that he was a drug addict and had stolen to feed his habit.

He had been arrested on the same day of the theft, but had been granted police bail because of health problems.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, noting that the man was also a recidivist, denied him bail, whilst making a recommendation to the director of prisons to give him the help he needed to overcome his addiction.