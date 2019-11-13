menu

No bail for drug addict who stole from parked car

The Serbian national was caught stealing from a parked car in St Julian's to feed his habit

david_hudson
13 November 2019, 1:51pm
by David Hudson
Court makes recommendation for the 40-year-old to receive treatment to overcome addiction
Court makes recommendation for the 40-year-old to receive treatment to overcome addiction

40 year-old Serbian national Alexander Stojanovic was denied bail after being charged with stealing a bag from inside a car that was parked in St. Julians.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer charged Stojanovic with committing the aggravated theft, which took place on October 25. The court was told that he was a drug addict and had stolen to feed his habit.

He had been arrested on the same day of the theft, but had been granted police bail because of health problems.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, noting that the man was also a recidivist, denied him bail, whilst making a recommendation to the director of prisons to give him the help he needed to overcome his addiction. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
No bail for drug addict who stole from parked car
Court & Police

No bail for drug addict who stole from parked car
David Hudson
Worker seriously injured after fall in Balzan construction site
Court & Police

Worker seriously injured after fall in Balzan construction site
David Hudson
Pensioner denies attacking his wife with a hammer
Court & Police

Pensioner denies attacking his wife with a hammer
Matthew Agius
Negligent driver jailed over pedestrian death
Court & Police

Negligent driver jailed over pedestrian death
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.