21-year-old charged with selling cocaine to teenager in Paceville

A man from Qormi has been denied bail after he was charged with supplying drugs to a 17-year-old in Paceville.

Ryan Falzon, 21, was arrested during the early hours of Sunday morning after police spotted him handing over a small container of cannabis grass to a third party on Dragonara road, Paceville. 100 grams of suspected cocaine was also found during a search of his person.

He was charged with the supply and possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis at a place where young people gathered. More cannabis was also found at his place of residence.

Police Inspector Joseph Xerri told magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit that on the same night, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at Havana night club in Paceville and found to be in possession of cocaine. The youth had indicated the accused as having sold him the drug, said the inspector.

Falzon pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, requested bail. This was objected to by the prosecution as the 17-year-old hadn’t yet testified.

Debono made arguments in favour of the man’s release. “He’s 21…he has a clean criminal record and a drug problem.” Furthermore, the amount of cocaine found on his person was “not an exaggerated amount,” Debono said. “He’s at a stage where he can be saved,” said the lawyer, suggesting bail supervision as an alternative to custody.

The magistrate, however, denied bail at this stage because of the minor who was yet to testify. She appointed a probation officer to follow Falzon’s case.