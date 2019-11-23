Yorgen Fenech interrogation interrupted for 24 hours after suspect complains of chest pain

Former Tumas Group chief executive officer and person of interest in the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Yorgen Fenech, will not be interrogated for the next 24 hours as he has once again been placed on police bail, this time after being taken to hospital, complaining of chest pain.

Fenech was arrested on Wednesday morning whilst attempting to leave the country aboard his luxury yacht, the Gio. Reports say that an urgent arrest warrant was sought by the team investigating Caruana Galizia’s 2017 murder, “to stop his attempted escape.”

Earlier today, while being questioned, the businessman and owner of Dubai based company 17 Black, was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital under strict security due to chest pain.

In a statement issued this evening, the police said that they have been informed by the hospital authorities that because of Fenech’s medical condition, he would not be in a position to be interrogated further for the next 24 hours. The police said that it is normal hospital practise to keep persons complaining of chest pain under observation for 24 hours.

Fenech was granted police bail under maximum security while he is being treated.

He is the second person of interest in the investigation to have his questioning delayed after complaining of chest pain this week, after Melvyn Theuma made the same complaint.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to recommend a pardon to Theuma, the suspected middleman involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in return for information on the murder.

Police sources have confirmed to the MaltaToday that Fenech has also requested a presidential pardon in return for evidence that could shed light on the murder.



