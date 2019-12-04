[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder: Decision to assassinate the journalist was taken in early 2017, postponed for election and re-activated on Sunday of election result

Magistrate Nadine Lia has recused herself from hearing the compilation of evidence against 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech.

Nadine Lia, daughter-in-law to the prime minister’s lawyer Pawlu Lia, faced a recusal request by the Caruana Galizia family last night.

Prosecutors will not be presenting evidence today against Tumas magnate and 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech, charged with complicity in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In her decree, the magistrate said that it was "absolutely not true" that she had already decided not to recuse itself. This was misinformation intended to be fed to the media and create a sensation, she said. The objections could also have been filed before she was even selected, added the magistrate.

Although it was not a legal requirement, the magistrate said, after consulting with European judgments and law, that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done. For this reason, Magistrate Lia recused herself from hearing the case.

At 10:30am, middleman Melvin Theuma, who was asked by Yorgen Fenech to contract the three men who carried out the Caruana Galizia execution, will be giving evidence.

Yesterday Fenech claimed in a separate court writ filed by his lawyers, that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had made “considerable efforts” to stop him from passing on incriminating information to the police, including interventions by third persons and through promises.

This had led to Fenech being impeded “for some time and in a most deceptive manner” if not also in breach of the law, from passing on all the information he had to the competent authorities, he claims.

This emerged in an action for judicial review filed by Fenech against the apparent refusal of his request for a presidential pardon, in return for information which could implicate Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s former Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri.

In a sworn application to the First Hall of the Civil Court, Fenech, who described himself as a “person of interest” in the homicide investigation, said that he had not been informed of the outcome to his request, but that the media appeared to have been informed that it would not be granted.

He argued that he had the right to a fair hearing, “free of the interference of political interests, if not frankly direct personal interests and a serious conflict of interest.” Therefore the situation whereby the Prime Minister and his Cabinet, which up till a few hours ago still had Keith Schembri as a member, also decided whether to grant or reject his offer to tell all, was “worrying,” he said.