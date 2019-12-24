menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mġarr accident

Man badly hurt after his motorcycle collided with a car

massimo_costa
24 December 2019, 2:21pm
by Massimo Costa
The accident happened in Triq iż-Żebbiegħ, Mġarr (Photo: One News)
A 30-year-old man from Santa Venera was grievously injured on Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle.

The accident happened at around 9:50am in Triq iż-Żebbiegħ, Mġarr, the police said.

The victim’s motorcycle crashed into a Toyota Tercel which was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Fgura. A 19-year-old woman from Żabbar was a passenger in the Toyota.

Both the motorcyclist and the car’s driver were taken to hospital for treatment. The latter’s condition is not yet known, while the former’s injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

