Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mġarr accident

A 30-year-old man from Santa Venera was grievously injured on Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle.

The accident happened at around 9:50am in Triq iż-Żebbiegħ, Mġarr, the police said.

The victim’s motorcycle crashed into a Toyota Tercel which was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Fgura. A 19-year-old woman from Żabbar was a passenger in the Toyota.

Both the motorcyclist and the car’s driver were taken to hospital for treatment. The latter’s condition is not yet known, while the former’s injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.