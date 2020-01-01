No drunk drivers caught by police checks on New Year's Eve

No drivers stopped during road checks on the night of New Year's Eve were found to be over the drinking limit, the police said.

In a press update on New Year's Day, the police said they had handed out 52 fines last night, after carrying our random inspections in roads across Floriana, Attard, Sliema, Burmarrad, St Julian's, Swieqi, Rabat, Żejtun, Fgura, San Ġwann and Żabbar.

Drivers were fined for contraventions including driving a vehicle without a valid license or insurance policy, not wearing a seat belt, overspeeding, using a mobile phone while driving, having tinted windows or headlights not in accordance with the law and missing a numer plate.

A number of van drivers were also fined after having been found to not have a permit to ferry passengers.

Yet, not a single driver was found driving drunk during the checks, the police said.

Information on the number of breathalyzer tests carried out was not supplied.