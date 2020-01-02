Man denied bail after New Year’s Eve fight in Hal Far

A fight at a New Year’s Eve party landed one man in the dock this afternoon, after he allegedly assaulted two police officers who intervened in a bid to calm things down.

Inspector Melvyn Camilleri arraigned 32-year-old Roderick Micallef before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon, accusing him of insulting or threatening police officers in their line of duty during a New Year’s Eve party in Hal Far.

He was also accused of violently resisting them and slightly injuring both as well as breaching the peace.

Micallef had been arrested after allegedly being involved in a fight and subsequently attacking police officers who intervened. His violent conduct continued whilst he was in custody, it was explained to the court.

Defence lawyer Veronica Spiteri explained that there were other people involved and different ways of looking at the situation. There was no impediment to bail, despite the fact that there were civilian witnesses who were yet to testify, she said.

Inspector Melvyn Camilleri objected to bail, saying that the man’s attitude was that he had done nothing wrong. “Like, it’s just normal,” the prosecuting officer told the court.

Micallef pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was requested, but denied in view of the fact that there were civilian witnesses yet to testify. The court urged the prosecution to summon these witnesses without delay.