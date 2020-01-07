menu

Man charged with domestic violence claims malicious police report by ex-partner

Lawyers have claimed that a man charged with assaulting his partner was the victim of a malicious police report by the woman, who had been ordered to keep her distance from him under 'several' protection orders

matthew_agius
7 January 2020, 12:36pm
by Matthew Agius

Lawyers have claimed that a man charged with assaulting his partner was the victim of a malicious police report by the woman, who had been ordered to keep her distance from him under “several” protection orders.

The 31 year-old man, from Hamrun, was arraigned before magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning, accused of slightly injuring the woman, threatening her and failing to abide by his bail conditions.

The court heard how on 5 January, the police had received a report by the ex-partner who alleged that two days before, the accused had gone to her house, where the pair had argued. During this argument she had suffered slight injuries, she claimed.

Defence lawyer Joe Giglio explained to the court that the accused had a number of protection orders issued in his favour after various assaults on his person by the woman. The charges were to be seen as a further act of aggression in his regard by the woman, he said.

Prosecuting police Inspector Jonathan Ransley did not object to a bail request by the defence.

The man was released from arrest against a €500 deposit and a €2,000 personal guarantee, on condition that he sign a bail book weekly.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Roberta Bonello were defence counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Police Commissioner and his predecessors to testify
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Police Commissioner and his predecessors to testify
Matthew Agius
Man charged with domestic violence claims malicious police report by ex-partner
Court & Police

Man charged with domestic violence claims malicious police report by ex-partner
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] MV Lifeline captain cleared of ship registration offences as appeals court revokes €10,000 fine
Court & Police

[WATCH] MV Lifeline captain cleared of ship registration offences as appeals court revokes €10,000 fine
Matthew Agius
Gozo court jails man for 55 hour community work shortfall
Court & Police

Gozo court jails man for 55 hour community work shortfall
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.