Man charged with domestic violence claims malicious police report by ex-partner

Lawyers have claimed that a man charged with assaulting his partner was the victim of a malicious police report by the woman, who had been ordered to keep her distance from him under “several” protection orders.

The 31 year-old man, from Hamrun, was arraigned before magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning, accused of slightly injuring the woman, threatening her and failing to abide by his bail conditions.

The court heard how on 5 January, the police had received a report by the ex-partner who alleged that two days before, the accused had gone to her house, where the pair had argued. During this argument she had suffered slight injuries, she claimed.

Defence lawyer Joe Giglio explained to the court that the accused had a number of protection orders issued in his favour after various assaults on his person by the woman. The charges were to be seen as a further act of aggression in his regard by the woman, he said.

Prosecuting police Inspector Jonathan Ransley did not object to a bail request by the defence.

The man was released from arrest against a €500 deposit and a €2,000 personal guarantee, on condition that he sign a bail book weekly.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Roberta Bonello were defence counsel.