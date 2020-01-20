menu

VRT tester banned for 10 years after certifying unroadworthy car

A rogue VRT tester has had his tester’s licence suspended for 10 years and was fined €500 after being found guilty of awarding a VRT certificate to a car that should have failed

matthew_agius
20 January 2020, 10:38am
by Matthew Agius

A rogue VRT tester has had his tester’s licence suspended for 10 years and was fined €500 after being found guilty of awarding a VRT certificate to a car that should have failed.

Michael Anthony Cahill, 56, from Zurrieq was arraigned by police Inspector Sergio Pisani, accused of having accepted a bribe and making a false declaration in a case dating back to January 2017.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello noted that from the evidence it emerged that on the day in question, Cahill had issued a certificate indicating that a particular vehicle had passed the VRT inspection when, in fact, he had not tested it on that date.

The magistrate remarked that even if the vehicle had been tested, it was in such a bad condition that it should have failed. The car had, in fact, failed in a subsequent VRT held days later by the authorities.

For this reason, the court found Cahill guilty, fining him €500 and disqualifying him from running further tests for a period of ten years.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin were defence counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Former FIAU boss testifies
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Former FIAU boss testifies
Matthew Agius
Fake bomb hold up lands man in the dock
Court & Police

Fake bomb hold up lands man in the dock
Matthew Agius
Woman guilty of stabbing sister's love rival in the street
Court & Police

Woman guilty of stabbing sister's love rival in the street
Matthew Agius
Man arrested over series of thefts
Court & Police

Man arrested over series of thefts
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.