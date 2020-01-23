Man admitting to Birkirkara drug deal gets four years in prison

A man was sentenced to four years in prison for pleading guilty to his involvement in a drug deal in Birkirkara that was observed by the police.

Back in 2010, the accused along with two brothers who the court also asked not to be named, conspired to sell cannabis to an Anthony Calleja with the purpose of trafficking the illegal drug.

The drug deal took place on 10 February 2010 inside a Birkirkara garage. One of the brothers was asked to deliver the accused’s drugs, amounting to 4,736 grams, from Swatar to Calleja’s garage on Ignazio Saverio Mifsud Street.

Calleja had agreed to buy it with the purpose of trafficking it.

Police told the court that they had been following the brothers and their movements leading up to the drug deal.

The brother drove a Volkswagen to Birkirkara to deliver the cannabis to Calleja. The cannabis was inside a bag and had a 7.2% purity and worth €30,358.

He later admitted to police of his involvement and told the officers that he had been promised payment of €100 for his role in the deal. The other brother was waiting outside the garage and would take the bag full of cannabis to Calleja, and was told by the accused that he would be paid €500 for his role.

The driver admitted to police that he had accepted his role so that he could sustain his heroin addiction. Heroin was found in his possession as well.

The accused pleaded guilty to all charges, that he was in association with a person for the purpose of trafficking drugs and that he was in possession of an illegal substance.

He was found guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison and to pay a €15,000 fine.

His movable and immovable property was confiscated.

Judge Giovanni Grixti was presiding magistrate.