Rosianne Cutajar paid a political price, her fate now rests with the people – Robert Abela

Rosianne Cutajar is a candidate for the Labour Party, and it is the people who will determine her political fate, Robert Abela said.

The Labour leader was asked about Cutajar’s candidature and whether he would appoint her to a future Cabinet 24 hours after she pledged allegiance to the Prime Minister at an election event in Marsaskala.

Abela skirted the question as to whether Cutajar would figure in a new Cabinet after the election, insisting the Qormi MP had shouldered political responsibility for breaching parliamentary ethics.

“Rosianne Cutajar paid a political price; she resigned [from parliamentary secretary] and is now a candidate. Now, it is the people who will decide,” Abela said.

Cutajar resigned from her Cabinet post last year in anticipation of a damning report by the Standards Commissioner, who found that she breached ethics when failing to declare a cash gift from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Cutajar was eventually reprimanded for her actions by parliament’s ethics committee and was not reinstated to Cabinet.

She is contesting the 6th District, which includes her hometown Qormi.

