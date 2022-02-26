Party propaganda weekly roundup: The PN split and Abela’s good governance claims

It’s the 2022 General Election round-up on party propaganda vids as strategists fire up all cylinders with some good old negative campaiging.

In between messages of hope for a brighter future and leaders’ pledges to make Malta a better country, adverts portraying their opponents as “the ultimate evil” are sure to provide some entertainment.

The Labour Party’s first ad slammed Bernard Grech’s €1 billion pledge, and his references to past Nationalist administrations.

Its second advert focused on the PN’s internal split, pasting pictures of controversial MPs and former leader Adrian Delia on the party’s headquarters. “They split a party, don’t let them split the country.”

The ad also instigated a reaction from Karol Aquilina, who features in it. He accused Labour leader Robert Abela of turning the dial down to negative campaigning in the early stages of the 2022 elections. “He is sowing the negativity that Labour so excels in,” he said.

The Nationalist Party advert on the other hand slammed the Prime Minister’s statements on how the country hasn’t had a single case of bad governance under his premiership.

The ad goes on to list Chris Fearne aide Carmen Ciantar’s contract, Konrad Mizzi’s PAC sittings, Glenn Bedingfield’s hard-hitting speech in parliament and the controversy surrounding the Malta Film Awards.