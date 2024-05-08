Election Playbook: Maybe the real Establishment was the friends we made along the way

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Establishing the Establishment: Will the real Establishment please stand up? Everyone’s trying to understand who the real Establishment is. Robert Abela thinks it’s the Nationalist Party, particularly the ‘Blue Heroes’ faction of the party, as well as Repubblika and other institutions or organisations that Abela probably deems anti-Labour. The Nationalist Party thinks it’s Joseph Muscat and his cabinet, as well as Robert Abela. But finally, the real Establishment stood up. It’s actually D’Amato Records! Established in 1885. I guess you don’t become the world’s oldest record shop without some soft power behind the scenes.

The Unbearable Weightiness of Corruption: It’s now confirmed that Joseph Muscat is among a list of people that will be charged with money laundering, fraud and making fraudulent gain. Muscat is specifically to be charged with accepting bribes and corruption in public office, together with ice bucket challenge buddy Konrad Mizzi. Muscat has said he will “relish disproving the charges” in court.

Series of unfortunate events: Magistrate Gabriella Vella can’t get a break right now. Remember that case about the 99 ‘ghost voters’ we wrote about in our first digest? It turns out that Magistrate Gabriella Vella, who led the Vitals magisterial inquiry, had been assigned some of the PN-filed cases regarding the registration of those voters to the government housing project which is still under construction. Now, the Labour Party will intervene in the cases and will request the recusal of the magistrate.

Candidate-watch: Thomas Bajada (PL), Louise Anne Pulis (PN), Sandra Gauci (ADPD) and Conrad Borg Manché (Independent) took part in a debate at MCAST, hosted by MaltaToday and Lovin Malta. Arnold Cassola (Independent), Peter Agius (PN) and Ralph Cassar (ADPD) went on RTK103 for a radio debate.

What’s on today?: The Nationalist Party is holding a discussion event with Bernard Grech at the PN każin in Tarxien at 6:30pm. The Labour Party is holding a community event in Ħal Safi at 5:30pm and a discussion with Robert Abela at 6:30pm in Bormla. Arnold Cassola is meeting Alleanza Ġustizzja, Ugwaljanza u Paċi at noon.