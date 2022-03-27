menu

[LIVE] Lowest turnout in Malta’s post-independence general election history at 85.5%

Malta will today elect a new administration in an election that has yielded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017

matthew_vella
27 March 2022, 5:17am
by Matthew Vella
Ballot boxes arrive at the Naxxar counting hall
09:04 Sorting is about to start

 Matthew Vella
09:01 Just in: 51,478 electors did not vote. No small percentage there! Matthew Vella
08:55 Labour top brass, deputy leader for party affairs Daniel Micallef, PL president Ramona Attard, incumbents and top party staff are here, as well as top PN candidates and aides to Bernard Grech and party officials. Matthew Vella
08:48 Candidates are also arriving to monitor the counting process. Matthew Vella
08:47
Matthew Vella
08:44 Good morning everyone, Labour and Nationalist Party agents are entering the counting hall proper to get ready for the start of the counting of ballots.

 Matthew Vella
07:03 We have a great survey in MaltaToday this morning, where we polled respondents this week on which candidate they will be giving their first preference. Kurt Sansone is giving a rundown of that data here.

 Matthew Vella
06:29 Here is Kurt Sansone at the counting hall with a quick explainer (in Maltese).

 Matthew Vella
05:26 In the 2nd District, where the turnout until 2pm on Saturday was dismally low, the final turnout by 10pm had risen to 87.1%. The highest turnout was in the 7th District, where 88% of voters went out to vote, followed by the 3rd District, where 87.9% cast their ballot. Matthew Vella
05:26 Gozo, which is a distinct electoral district and shifted Labour in the last election, saw a turnout of 86.1%, a decline of 5.5 points. The district with the lowest turnout was the 12th District where 78.4% of voters turned out to vote. This was followed by the 10th District, where 81.6% of voters cast their ballot. Matthew Vella
05:26 A district by district analysis of the turnout shows that in the Labour leaning districts from 1 to 7, the average turnout stood at 87.2% (-6 points over 2017), while the average in the Nationalist leaning districts from 8 to 12 stood at 83.1% (-7.6 points). Matthew Vella
05:26 The turnout is 6.6 points lower than the 2017 election with almost 52,000 voters opting to stay at home. Matthew Vella
05:26 You can that voters ignored incessant appeals by Robert Abela and Bernard Grech to go out and vote. The final turnout figure communicated by the Electoral Commission is far below what any of the two parties were expecting, although MaltaToday’s rolling survey had been projecting a historically low turnout throughout the election campaign. Matthew Vella
05:18 Matthew Vella
05:14 District 12 is, as has happened in previous elections, projected to have the country’s lowest turnout, at 78.38%. Projections also suggest turnout lower than the national average in districts 10 (81.59%), nine (84.35%) and 11 (84.79%). Matthew Vella
05:14 The highest projected turnouts were in the seventh district (88.02%), third district (87.85%) and sixth district (87.35%), with the fifth district – a district in which both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech appeared on the ballot sheet – also projected to register a relatively high turnout of 87.19%. Matthew Vella
05:12 It marks the lowest turnout in Malta’s post-independence general election history, even if it remains extremely high by western democratic standards. Voter turnout last dipped below 90% in 1966, when it stood at 89.7%. Matthew Vella
05:11 MaltaToday's first survey of the election had predicted that the share of valid votes cast (not turnout) was expected to be 84%, a considerable drop from the 90.9% it was in the last general election. The first survey of the electoral campaign showed Labour suffering from higher voter abstention within its ranks, when compared to the 6 February survey. Matthew Vella
05:03 We are yet to update the story, but the data is right here: check out the district turnouts. Matthew Vella
05:01 Good morning. The big news today is that the official turnout for the 2022 election is at 85.5%. Matthew Vella

Malta will today elect a new administration in an election that has yielded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017.

Voter turnout last dipped below 90% in 1966, when it stood at 89.7%.

Election day yesterday brought to an end a short 33-day campaign with well over 340,552 voters eligible to cast their votes on Saturday.

Official turnout figures until 2pm showed that 44.8% of the electorate had voted, a decline of eight points over the 2017 election.

The campaign is fought mostly between the Labour Party, led by Prime Robert Abela, and the Nationalist Party, led by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Abela took over as PM after winning a party leadership battle with deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, after the disgraced exit of his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, in the wake of the arrest of magnate Yorgen Fenech.

Grech was himself the winner of a party leadership contest with predecessor Adrian Delia, who suffered a backbench rebellion in mid-2020. Delia, a backbench MP, is contesting on the eighth district

With 355,025 registered voters, a total of 14,473 voting documents remained uncollected – 4.1% of all eligible votes – almost double that of the 2.4% registered in 2017, and 2% in 2013.

 

After the boxes are sealed and taken to the Naxxar counting hall, the counting staff will start the rigorous exercise of turning the ballot sheets face down.

Voting closed at 10pm, with ballot boxes taken to the Naxxar counting hall, for ballot reconciliation.

Due to the new electronic counting system for votes, the unofficial winning party will be declared at around 10am, but candidates elected on each district will no longer be known - the traditional pigeonhole system will no longer be used.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
