[LIVE] Lowest turnout in Malta’s post-independence general election history at 85.5%

Malta will today elect a new administration in an election that has yielded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017.

Voter turnout last dipped below 90% in 1966, when it stood at 89.7%.

Election day yesterday brought to an end a short 33-day campaign with well over 340,552 voters eligible to cast their votes on Saturday.

Official turnout figures until 2pm showed that 44.8% of the electorate had voted, a decline of eight points over the 2017 election.

The campaign is fought mostly between the Labour Party, led by Prime Robert Abela, and the Nationalist Party, led by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Abela took over as PM after winning a party leadership battle with deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, after the disgraced exit of his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, in the wake of the arrest of magnate Yorgen Fenech.

Grech was himself the winner of a party leadership contest with predecessor Adrian Delia, who suffered a backbench rebellion in mid-2020. Delia, a backbench MP, is contesting on the eighth district

With 355,025 registered voters, a total of 14,473 voting documents remained uncollected – 4.1% of all eligible votes – almost double that of the 2.4% registered in 2017, and 2% in 2013.

After the boxes are sealed and taken to the Naxxar counting hall, the counting staff will start the rigorous exercise of turning the ballot sheets face down.

Voting closed at 10pm, with ballot boxes taken to the Naxxar counting hall, for ballot reconciliation.

Due to the new electronic counting system for votes, the unofficial winning party will be declared at around 10am, but candidates elected on each district will no longer be known - the traditional pigeonhole system will no longer be used.