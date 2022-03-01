MaltaToday daily survey | Labour lead widens, Abela reverses downward trend in trust rating

A higher share of valid votes sees the Labour Party widen its lead over the Nationalist Party on the first day of MaltaToday’s rolling survey.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Monday 28 February show the PL enjoying the support of 53.8% of the electorate against the PN’s 44%. Third parties collectively have the support of 2.1%.

The gap between the two major parties now stands at 29,633 votes, up from 22,645 a day earlier.

The PL saw its share increase by 1.3 points, while the PN declined by 0.9 points when compared to the previous day. Third parties lost 0.5 points.

On a sample size of 753 respondents, the share of valid votes has risen to 85.4% from 84% registered on Sunday.

The survey’s margin of error now stands at 3.6%.

The numbers so far suggest that the PN’s voting share has remained relatively static over the past 24 hours, while the PL’s has fluctuated and appears to depend on the turnout.

Abela's trust rating improves

The trust barometer sees Robert Abela regain lost ground as he registers 44.3%, against Grech’s 29.6%.

Abela registered an upward movement of 2.4 points since Sunday, while Grech also improved albeit by 0.6 points.

The share of those who trust no one or are unsure has also declined to 26.1% from 29.1%

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February, covering the first week of the electoral campaign.

Polling continues everyday between Monday and Friday and daily tallies are used to boost the sample size in this rolling survey. This allows us to re-calculate the data on a growing sample size throughout the campaign.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.