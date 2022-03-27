menu
BREAKING Labour Party secures third historic landslide despite lowest post-war turnout

[LIVE] Labour claims third consecutive victory with historic landslide despite lowest turnout in post-war elections

Malta will today elect a new administration in an election that has yielded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017

matthew_vella
27 March 2022, 5:17am
by Matthew Vella
13:49 And outside the counting hall, supporters have flocked to Ħamrun dressed in red and waving party flags. One car was spotted with a red t-shirt on the front, with the words "God save the king: and a photo of Joseph Muscat printed on it.
 Nicole Meilak
13:40 ROBERT ABELA'S FIRST COMMENTS: Abela has arrived at the counting hall. He said that the result puts more responsibility on the Labour Party. "We need to be humble and work to create wealth for Maltese and Gozitans." He said the Labour government will appeal for national unity and work in the national interest. "Thank you for your trust." Nicole Meilak
13:30 Robert Abela is expected to come to the counting hall any minute now. We're live-streaming his arrival on Facebook.
 Nicole Meilak
13:19 Meanwhile at the counting hall: Two Labour counting agents supervise the electoral process at Naxxar. This might not be Drive to Survive, but some are certainly in survival mode as the sorting and counting process continues.
 Nicole Meilak
13:14 It wasn't just Robert Abela receiving a presidential call today. President George Vella called Bernard Grech to thank him for his contribution to the election, and wished him well as Leader of the Opposition. Nicole Meilak
13:04 We've been collecting reactions from Labour Party candidates and officials. Edward Zammit Lewis said the win bodes well for Labour's leadership under Robert Abela. "It's a certificate for Robert Abela and for the government."

Miriam Dalli said the result means the Labour Party must work even more in the next five years to address several issues. Silvio Schembri commented that people don't want negative politics - "This is evident when you see the campaigns of the Nationalist and Labour Party."

Michael Farrugia said the Labour Party will humbly implement its manifesto, while Clint Camilleri thanked voters and said that he thinks the people appreciated the party's work over the past legislature.
 Nicole Meilak
12:51 Our journalist Luke Vella went straight to Mile End to hear what Labour supporters had to say about the electoral victory. One supporter said that the low turnout could be the result of higher political apathy among the electorate. Overall, supporters expected the win and said the party created a lot of wealth for the country.
>
 Nicole Meilak
12:42 In a post-loss message, PN leader Bernard Grech said the party will lend a voice to the thousands who put their trust in the Nationalist Party, as well as to those who did not vote in this election.
"I will stay on, to give my service. I will contest the leadership once again to propose an alternative government."
The Nationalist Party statute says that it must hold a leadership election after every election loss. It seems that Grech will contest this election - but who could the other contenders be? Nicole Meilak
12:19 Meanwhile, the President of Malta George Vella rang up Robert Abela to congratulate him on the win and wish him well in the role. Nicole Meilak
11:53 Bernard the Greek: Labour Party supporters came out with leaflets in the counting hall, taking a jab towards PN leader Bernard Grech. The leaflet plays on an old comment made by Grech, when he said that he would tell people he was Greek while on holiday because he felt ashamed to call himself Maltese. He had also mistakenly said he "remembers" (niftakar) the Great Siege of 1565 during his first Budget speech - he actually meant to say "reminds" (infakkar).
Nicole Meilak
11:37 Another few comments from Labour candidates: Aaron Farrugia said the Labour Party needed a clear and strong mandate to fulfill its manifesto - and it certainly got it. Byron Camilleri similarly said that the party must continue what it started on Monday. Carmelo Abela added that the Labour Party led the country through the COVID-19 pandemic with flying colours, contributing to the party's good standing among the electorate. Nicole Meilak
11:19 We’ve gotten a few soundbites from Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Labour Party deputy for party affairs Daniel Micallef. Fearne said that the low turnout is high by European standards, but the demographics among these non-voters needs to be evaluated, such as their age groups. Micallef celebrated the absolute majority. “Like others, I work so that we can win. The people’s trust is reflected in the result. Nicole Meilak
11:04 Here's a clip of the celebrations in the counting hall the moment the result was announced by party officials. Supporters near the Labour Party headquarters are also celebrating with a large crowd and music.
Nicole Meilak
11:02 This is the third consecutive win for the Labour Party. People are chanting Viva l-Labour in the observation hall. Nicole Meilak
11:00 And the result has been announced. There's banging on the perspex screens in the counting hall. It is a clear victory for the Labour Party yet again. Nicole Meilak
10:55 Labour election experts Michael Falzon and Louis Gatt are in the counting hall now, emerging from the data room, where they will be finalising the projected result. Nicole Meilak
10:41
Matthew Vella
10:40 Just in: The Labour Party is projecting a repeat landslide of their 2017 result despite a historic low turnout. Nationalist Party officials speaking to MaltaToday conceded that sampling so far resembles the 2017 landslide victory. Nicole Meilak
10:03 Here's a sneak peek of the counting process underway in Naxxar:
Nicole Meilak
10:02 With the new system in place, sampling being taken by the parties, through their runners monitoring the first-preference votes, is slow: they still need to get more data in to have a good estimate of the vote. Before, the process was rather straightforward: 50 ballots from each of the ballot boxes, and a projected result would be computed from that data. Matthew Vella

Malta will today elect a new administration in an election that has yielded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017.

Voter turnout last dipped below 90% in 1966, when it stood at 89.7%.

Election day yesterday brought to an end a short 33-day campaign with well over 340,552 voters eligible to cast their votes on Saturday.

Official turnout figures until 2pm showed that 44.8% of the electorate had voted, a decline of eight points over the 2017 election.

The campaign is fought mostly between the Labour Party, led by Prime Robert Abela, and the Nationalist Party, led by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Abela took over as PM after winning a party leadership battle with deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, after the disgraced exit of his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, in the wake of the arrest of magnate Yorgen Fenech.

Grech was himself the winner of a party leadership contest with predecessor Adrian Delia, who suffered a backbench rebellion in mid-2020. Delia, a backbench MP, is contesting on the eighth district

With 355,025 registered voters, a total of 14,473 voting documents remained uncollected – 4.1% of all eligible votes – almost double that of the 2.4% registered in 2017, and 2% in 2013.

 

After the boxes are sealed and taken to the Naxxar counting hall, the counting staff will start the rigorous exercise of turning the ballot sheets face down.

Voting closed at 10pm, with ballot boxes taken to the Naxxar counting hall, for ballot reconciliation.

Due to the new electronic counting system for votes, the unofficial winning party will be declared at around 10am, but candidates elected on each district will no longer be known - the traditional pigeonhole system will no longer be used.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.