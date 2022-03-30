[WATCH] Robert Abela reveals that another two women would be joining his Cabinet

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that two more women will be joining the Cabinet, once the casual elections take place and the gender corrective mechanism is applied.

In his comments to the media soon after the swearing in ceremony of the new Cabinet on Wednesday, Abela said that two more Cabinet positions will be filled by women.

Malta’s parliament will grow by an additional 12 seats at the end of the electoral process when the gender corrective mechanism kicks in. The mechanism is intended to boost the number of women MPs and will be used for the first time in the 2022 election

Abela was asked whether the co-option of Randolph Debattista, soon after the election, was democratic and whether it meant that he had no trust in the remaining contenders on the 10th District. Abela justified the move as part of a “regeneration” process within the government and the Labour Party.

“The regeneration must continue and the strong mandate we received from the people means that we cannot stop renewing our team,” he said.

Nine Labour MPs got elected on two districts, putting nine seats up for grabs within the PL parliamentary group. The first two slots were filled by Rebecca Buttigieg and Randolph Debattista on the 9th District, after it was decided that Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima should give up their seats on the same district. They had the option of giving up their seat on the 10th as well.

Buttigieg was the last candidate left standing on the 9th and will be elected, while the other seat would have to be filled by a co-option.

Abela said the co-option mechanism was permissible and argued that Debattista was a competent individual who worked efficiently both abroad and in Malta.

In the previous legislature Abela had co-opted no less than five MPs, with most not contesting the general election.

The PM was asked whether the decision to exclude former ministers Edward Zammit Lewis and Carmelo Abela from the Cabinet was a decision based on allegations they were facing.

"There were those who were not in a position to offer a strong contribution anymore. This is the start of a new page for this government," Abela said.

