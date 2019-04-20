Metsola, Zammit Dimech submit EP election nomination

Nationalist MEPs Roberta Metsola and Francis Zammit Dimech have both submitted their nomination for next month's European Parliament elections.

Speaking after submitting her nomination at the Naxxar counting hall, Metsola insisted that her work in Europe was far from completed.

“When I was elected as a Member of the European Parliament, I promised Maltese and Gozitans, that I will represent all their interests in the European Parliament – be they students, entrepreneurs, families, elderly, environmentalists, athletes, employees, self-employed and employers,” Metsola said after submitting her nomination. “Together, we have achieved a lot, but our work is far from over.”

Metsola pledged to continue working for the Malta and Gozo “we all want to see, where injustice is always fought and impunity ends”.

She stressed the need for people feeling safe in their communities, and of making the environment a priority by building on the EU’s single-use plastic ban and cleaning up the country’s roads and valleys.

“On immigration we need to keep working on all we have achieved and ensure that we are fair with those in need of protection; firm with those who are not and harsh with those who seek to exploit the most vulnerable,” Metsola said, adding that consumers must also remain at the centre of the EP’s work.

“After abolishing roaming charges, we now want to remove charges for intra-EU calls. We will work to make EU funding easier for businesses and NGOs, and to ensure Gozo’s particular characteristics are respected in EU fora.”

We have all these challenges in front of us, but I am sure that like we have succeeded in the past, we will, once again, manage to overcome them.

Zammit Dimech determined to continue serving with honesty and loyalty

Nationalist MEP Francis Zammit Dimech, who replaced now MP Therese Comodini Cachia when she resigned from the parliament in 2017, also submitted his nomination for next month’s election.

“I want to continue to serve the party and the country with utmost honesty and loyalty. In less than two years I have used my experience and expertise to shape European legislation in the best interest of the people of Malta and Gozo. I want to build on these results for a stronger, smarter and kinder Europe.” Zammit Dimech said.

The former PN minister thanked Louis Galea, former Maltese representative on the European Court of Auditors, Tonio Borg, former European Commissioner for Health, Lawrence Gonzi, former Prime Minister of Malta and Valerie Cassar Mejlak, PN candidate for the Qala (Gozo) Local Council election for nominating him.

Zammit Dimech said that in less than two years he had managed to achieve important results.

Earlier this week the European Parliament adopted with a strong vote a new law he negotiated to safeguard the interest of SMEs using online platforms to reach customers which will lead to better deals for consumers.

Zammit Dimech said he had also worked on “various health issues specifically to step up the fight against cancer and to increase services for diabetics”. He also contributed to the strengthening of EU wide whistle-blower legislation and worked to improve working conditions.

Health and its “digital dimension” will be one of his priorities if given another mandate, he said, adding that he would continue to be the voice of the Maltese and Gozitan people. “This is not about me, it is about the power of we, the power of 10 MEP PN candidates who want to work together in the interest of Malta”.