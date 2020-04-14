Dalli leads socialist MEPs in coronavirus plan for green economic recovery

European lawmakers, CEOs, trade unions and think tanks have banded together in a drive to devise a plan for a sustainable recovery of the EU’s economy post-coronavirus.

Launched today, the European Alliance for a Green Recovery aims to work on policies which prioritise job creation and sustainable economic developing, with the fight against climate change being amongst their core priorities.

Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli, who is leading the Socialists & Democrats’ efforts in the group, said that the way to go in terms of reviving European economics once COVID-19 has passed is to invest in a sustainable plan.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic’s shock to the economies will be tougher than the 2008 financial crisis, and a greater effort is needed to rebuild a resilient economy,” Dalli said.

“All member states, including Malta need to invest in a strong recovery plan, but the way forward is to invest in a sustainable plan that prioritises the fight against climate change, creates quality jobs and safeguards people’s health. This future has to be sustainable so that we can avoid devastating consequences.”

Dalli said that the crisis demands urgent recovery plans, both at national and EU levels, to promote actions and investments that contribute to the quick recovery but support sustainable growth.

It also means that initiatives such as the European Green Deal have become even more urgent, she highlighted.

In this regard, the alliance could herald the start of a new green era for Malta and other countries, Dalli underscored.

“The European alliance for a Green Recovery could spell the beginning of a sustainable era for all member states, including Malta. Together we are calling for the mobilisation of post-crisis green investment packages to build the recovery and transformation plans."

Pascal Canfin, the chair of the European Parliament's environment committee who came up with the initiative said the crisis provided to opportunity to intensify efforts towards a green economy.

“There will be a before and after the Covid-19 crisis. We are making the choice of accelerating the ecological transition when the time comes to reinvest in the economy. Together, we need to fight and conquer both crises: the Covid-19 crisis and the Climate crisis,” the French MEP said the Malta's press.

The alliance includes ministers from 11 countries from Italy to Luxembourg, 79 cross-party MEPs from 17 Member States, 37 CEOs – from L’Oreal’s Jean-Paul Agon to IKEA’s Jesper Brodin and Danone’s Emmanuel Faber – 28 business associations representing 10 different sectors, trade union confederation representing members from 90 national trade union organisations and 10 trade union federations, seven NGOs and six think tanks.