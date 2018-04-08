Investigators working to find Muenster attack motive

Investigators in Germany are working to find out why a man drove a camper van into a group of people sitting outside a restaurant Saturday, killing two of them, and later fatally shooting himself.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung has reported on its online portal that the perpetrator was Jens R., 48, who lived around 2 km from the scene of the crime. Jen R. had no police record, the newspaper sad.

The perpetrator is reported to have had contact with far-right extremists, but no evidence thus far has shown that he was an extremist himself.

Police spokesman Andreas Bode said that the police are investigating the case and are looking at the possibility of other suspects involved in the attack.

“The crime scene investigators are checking out the crime scene, trying to identify, investigate and secure traces. That is our current task,” Bode said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also reacted to the attack and is devastated by the attack.

“Everything possible is now being done to clarify the facts and to support the victims and their relatives,” Merkel said in a statement.