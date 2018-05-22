Mark Zuckerberg appears before European Parliament

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, will appear before the European Parliament on Tuesday evening to answer questions which will likely focus on Facebook’s user privacy policies.

Zuckerberg will meet with European Parliament president, Antonio Tajani tonight at 6:20pm.

The meeting, which was initially going to be a closed session, will be live streamed and available through Tajani’s Facebook page, as well as the European Parliament’s website.

The meeting will include the participation of the president and rapporteur of the parliamentary committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs and comes in the same week the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GFPR) enters into force, promising to set a new global standard for consumer data privacy.

Zuckerberg is expected to apologise again for Facebook's role int the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, after coming under scrutiny after it was alleged that the consultancy firm had illegally obtained information about 87 million users, including up to 2.7 million from EU member states.

The Facebook chief executive was grilled by members of the US Senate and Congress in a two-day session last month, during which he admitted that the social network “made mistakes” that led to millions of Facebook users having their data exploited by a political consultancy.

Facebook has said that it has introduced new features complying with GDPR, including a new screen for managing permissions and limits on advertising personalization for young teens.

Tajani will hold a meeting with Zuckerberg bilaterally before the Conference of Presidents at 6:00pm while Tajani will be holding a press conference at 7:00pm after his meeting with MEPs.