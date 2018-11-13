EU and UK agree on text of withdrawal agreement - reports

British and European Union negotiators have reportedly reached an agreement on a text which deals with the Irish border.

RTÉ News reported that the text was agreed upon at around 9pm last night, and later transmitted to Downing Street.

Two sources told the Irish national broadcaster that the text was “as stable as it can be”, but added that it wouldn’t be accurate to say negotiations have been “concluded”.

According to both sources, a backstop will be implemented to avoid the problem of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The backstop will take the form of a temporary UK-wide customs agreement, with specific provisions for Northern Ireland which are more in dept regarding customs and single market rules alignment than for the rest of Britain.

RTÉ said that while the text was “stable”, there was still further to and fro communication going on between London and Brussels.