Maltese national living in Prague to launch independent bid for MEP

The European elections are starting to get crowded in Malta, as independent candidates start announcing their bids to take one of six seats on offer.

The latest ambitious appeal for votes comes from Antoine P. Borg, a resident of Prague, Czech Republic, who has announced he will create a new political party that will go by the name of his personal blog, ‘Brain, Not Ego’.

Borg spent the past eight years working in the European space programme Galileo as a technical support officer working on contracts for satellite security technology. He said he was “tired of sitting on the sidelines. I choose to step up to give citizens a better choice in the election booth this year.”

Borg, a computing graduate, fashions himself as a keen observer of human behaviour in his blog – in a blogpost on the outcome of the Egrant inquiry, he deduced that Joseph Muscat’s performance during his press conference had been a sham. “There are too many points which suggest that all isn’t as it seems. If someone you know thought the Prime Minister was being genuine, you have to ask yourself one simple question. Has this person been brainwashed? That’s what manipulation is all about.”

Borg said in a statement that he has direct experience of working with the European Parliament, the Commission and EU countries. “I’ve worked in the public and private sector in four different European countries which gives me a unique insight into how things work at all levels. I have Malta close to my heart and feel there are many lost opportunities especially in research and development. This is a shame. My election campaign will show how I will represent all citizens, and how I can help each and every one of us.”

Before living in Prague working on Galileo, Borg worked in the private and public sector in Malta and abroad in Belgium and the United Kingdom.