EU leaders meet again to decide on top jobs: Will it be third time lucky?

European leaders are in Brussels as they try to agree on the names of those who will occupy the EU’s top jobs for the next five years.

This will be the third day of the European Council after inconclusive talks that started on Sunday and dragged on all night into Monday.

Leaders have so far been unable to agree on who should be the next European Commission president.

A proposal put forward by council president Donald Tusk with the backing of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to install the socialist Frans Timmermans as commission president has been rebuked by eastern bloc countries and Italy.

But Merkel also faced rebellion within her own political family, the European People’s Party, with many insisting that Manfred Weber should be commission president in line with the Spitzenkandidat system.

Going into the meeting on Tuesday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said his country wanted a commission president who did not have a negative view about the region and because of their disagreement on immigration, Timmermans was not acceptable.

European Parliament's first session

Meanwhile, today marks the first plenary session of the European Parliament after last May’s elections.

At the opening session in Strasbourg, MEPs from Britain’s Brexit party stole the show by turning their backs while the anthem of the EU was being played.

The European Parliament will have to elect its president, 14 vice-presidents and five quaestors.

The Greens insisted this morning that the decision on EP president should not depend on what EU leaders decide in Brussels.

The Greens have put forward the name of their co-president, Ska Keller, as a candidate for EP president.