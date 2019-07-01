European leaders fail to agree on Commission top job

European leaders have been meeting throughout the night with no agreement yet in sight on who should be the next president of the European Commission.

The marathon summit started on Sunday evening and sees EU leaders having breakfast in Brussels on Monday morning as they haggle over names. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is also attending.

The European Council is tasked to nominate the people who will occupy the EU’s top jobs for the next five years. A summit held in mid-June proved inconclusive and efforts by Council President Donald Tusk to finalise the discussion on Sunday have so far gone nowhere.

A plan hatched during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, by the EU’s big guns to install socialist Frans Timmermans as president of the European Commission, while giving conservative rival Manfred Weber the post of European Parliament president has failed to convince.

Timmermans’s nomination for the commission’s top post faced stiff opposition from the Visegrad group of countries – Poland, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia – and Italy. However, the Timmermans option, despite having the backing of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a conservative, faced a backlash within the European People’s Party.

Timmermans and Weber were the Spitzenkandidat of the socialists and the conservatives in May’s European Parliament elections. The understanding was that the largest party would have its Spitzenkandidat lead the next commission.

The EPP emerged as the largest party, albeit weakened and unable to form a majority with any other single party. The discussions have been largely a three-way affair between the socialists, the conservatives and the liberals.

It appears that within the council, both Weber and Timmermans are unpopular. And the liberals, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, have insisted the Spitzenkandidat system is not binding.

Donald Tusk has held various one-on-one meetings with the leaders but no breakthrough appears to have been reached by 8am on Monday.

