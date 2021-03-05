[LIVE] Metsola’s view on Abela’s COVID press conference: ‘Imagine had the PM been a woman’

The Nationalist MEP and European Parliament vice-president Roberta Metsola has raised the online harassment of MaltaToday journalist Nicole Meilak in a debate on women’s lives under the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a live debate on the European Parliament in Malta Facebook page, Metsola commented on the treatment of women in journalism as a window on the way women in politics are also treated.

“We can see what was said about Daphne Caruana Galizia before she was murdered, or when a young woman journalist is savaged for asking a question,” Metsola said in a reference to Meilaq’s question to Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci, asking her whether she should resign in the wake of rising COVID cases and political pressure on scientific advice.

Metsola was talking about the performance of Prime Minister Robert Abela during which, in a reaction to journalists’ pointed questions, admitted that he had been giving a press conference under less than ideal health conditions.

“Imagine the adjectives had the prime minister been a woman: no matter the amount of votes we get, we still need to prove ourselves every day that we are capable in our position, that we can the job as well as any man, sometimes better then them. We have to challenge stereotypes and the pressure, and it cuts across many spheres... you see it before Daphne was killed, and also the way a young woman journalist gets savaged for asking a question.”

Unlike Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar, who supported her party-in-government’s move to introduce quotasfor women in national politics, Metsola remained opposed to the proposal. “I fear we will regress with this, and that women in politics will still be seen as tokenism.”

Metsola said women faced steeper and unfair challenges, and that what they needed was a paradigm shift in political thinking and culture, to encourgae more candidates to move forward.

Online panel

Women who stood up and stood out in COVID times will be centre-stage with MEPs Roberta Metsola and Josianne Cutajar in an online public discussion to celebrate international Women’s Day, organised by the European Parliament Office in Malta.

Prof. Natasha Azzopardi Muscat, Director of the WHO Division of Country Health Policies and Systems), Dr Lara Dimitrijevic, Director of the Women’s Rights Foundation, Ms Mariella Camilleri, President of the Business & Professional Women Malta, and Dr Rebecca Caruana, co-author of a COVID-19 e-book, will tackle the Impact of Covid on Key Sectors and Women’s Response. Dr Flavia Zimmerman, Head of Eured, Ms Dana Carmont, Founder of Female Entrepreneurs in Malta and Ms Maja Theuma, Paralympic swimmer and Malta SMAS 2020 finalist, will discuss the Individual Initiatives Taken by Women in Civil Society during Pandemic, with a message from Ms Melissa Aquilina, Founder of the Deaf Youth Association Malta.

Ms Mikela Fenech Pace will be moderating the discussion, to be opened by the Head of the European Parliament Office in Malta, Dr Mario Sammut. The public can participate in this discussion by tuning in in to the EP Malta’s official Facebook page and addressing their comments and questions directly to the panelists during the debate. More updates will be posted on the EP Malta’s social media channels in the coming days. The discussion will be in English.