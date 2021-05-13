Love film? Get in on the live debate with the European LUX Award film directors

Pan-European events are difficult in these times. But why not screening European films at the same time across Europe? Being in different countries sharing similar emotions, debating, applauding? None of us is an island.

Join us for the LUX Audience week and the biggest ever jury!

Screenings of LUX award nominated films are taking place from 10 to 16 May across Europe. We would have loved to be in cinemas. However, due to the pandemic, these great European stories represented by Another Round, Collective and Corpus Christi, are brought to you online.

You will be asked to rate the films. Together with the Members of the European Parliament, you will decide on the winner of the LUX Audience Award 2021.

The European Parliament launched the LUX Prize in 2007 with the aim of supporting the production and distribution of European films. As of 2020, the LUX was revamped, with the European Parliament teaming up with the European Film Academy, the European Commission and Europa Cinemas network.

The Award strives to support the creativity and diversity of the European cinema, by helping European-produced films to overcome language and distribution barriers.

During the LUX Audience Week, audiences across Europe are offered a viewing of the nominated films for the LUX Audience Award 2021 online for free on the LUX virtual cinema.

Direct access (different for each Member State) is available on https://luxaward.eu/lux-audience-week. For Malta access click here. Accessibility of the nominated films is subject to country specifics and the number of free tickets is limited.

The shortlisted films are subtitled in all EU languages. Read more on the shortlisted films

Live debate with directors

On Friday, 14 May from 5pm CET on the occasion of the LUX Audience Week, a live debate with representatives of the three films will be held:

- Thomas Vinterberg (director, Another Round)

- Alexander Nanau (director, Collective)

- Bartosz Bielenia (lead actor, Corpus Christi)

The debate can be joined via EP Facebook channel and will be moderated by Cineuropa editor in chief Mr. Domenico La Porta. The public will be able to interact via questions.

How to vote?

The European public can vote for their favourite films by ranking them on a scale from one to five stars on the LUX audience award platform available in 24 languages. People can change their votes as many times as they want – only the last vote will be taken into account.

Last day of the voting for the public is 23rd May. A selected number of voters will be rewarded with a visit to the European Awards Ceremony in December 2021 in Berlin.

The public, together with the Members of the European Parliament, will decide on the winner. The film with the highest rate from both public and Members of the European Parliament, each accounting for 50%, will become the winner of the first and unique LUX Audience Award.

Voting for the public closes on the 23rd May (MEPs have it until the 8 June to vote). The winning film will be announced on 9 June 2021, at the LUX Award Ceremony during the plenary session of the European Parliament. David-Maria Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, will present the award to the laureate in front of the MEPs, invited partners, and representatives from the other nominated films.

The LUX Audience Award is presented jointly by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and the Europa Cinemas network. The shortlisted movies get the support of the European Parliament for subtitling in the 24 official EU languages, as well as help in adapting the movies for screening in EU cinemas.