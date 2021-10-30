Cyrus Engerer to form part of European Parliament delegation at COP26

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer will form part of the European Parliament delegation at COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference.

World leaders will meet in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November 2021 to discuss urgent measures on the mitigation of climate change. The European Union delegation will be led by European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans.

“The work done by our office in Brussels on the environment, climate change and the EU’s fundamental values is reaping fruit and this is being recognised by the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Group and within the European Parliament's administration. I feel truly humbled and honoured to be a part of the European Parliament’s delegation attending COP26 alongside global leaders and decision-makers,” Engerer said.

He said that the EU's ambition must go beyond Euope's shores in order to instigate changes worldwide.

“We have the green deal, we’re the first to have a Climate Law with the objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and now we’re looking at 2030 through our Fit for 55 package. It’s now time to advocate with the rest of the world for a common set of actions,” Engerer concluded.