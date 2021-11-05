Ask the MEP: What do you want to know about European Parliament?

Throughout November, MaltaToday will be interviewing five Maltese MEPs to learn more about their work in the European Parliament (EP).

MEPs are the only EU officials that are directly elected by voters. Because of this, we want to bring their work in Brussels and Strasbourg closer to our readers.

We’re approaching the half-way mark in the European Parliament’s current legislature. A lot of exciting work has been done since the last MEP elections in 2019, but there’s a lot happening right now that is worth a showcasing.

In over two years, we’ve seen breakthroughs in what could be the first right-to-disconnect directive spearheaded by Malta’s own Alex Agius Saliba.

Not to mention Roberta Metsola, who became the first Maltese person to hold the position of First Vice-President in the European Parliament.

If that wasn’t enough, she also stands on the cusp of clinching the EPP nomination for the EP presidency. This would make her the first woman to hold the post since 1999.

The talent doesn’t stop there. Cyrus Engerer is currently part of the EP delegation at COP26, where world leaders have come together to discuss urgent measures on the mitigation of climate change.

Send us your questions!

Before interviewing our MEPs, we want to hear from you.

Tell us what you want to know about the work of Malta’s MEPs in the EU’s only democratically-elected institution.

If you’re curious about enterprise, you might want to ask Josianne Cutajar on her work as a member of the industry, research and energy committee. If you prefer economic and foreign affairs, ask Alfred Sant for his two cents on Eurozone and taxation issues.

This is a no-holds-barred Q&A. Tell us what you want to see more of in the European Parliament, or what issues you want to see our MEPs tackle at EU-level.

Send all your questions by email to [email protected] for a chance to have them answered by your favourite MEP. Make sure to include you name in the subject, and specifiy to whom your question is addressed.

If you’re unsure as to what’s happening in the European Parliament, head to our Ewropej news section for the full lowdown on what’s happening in Brussels.