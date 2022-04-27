Metsola tells Putin EU will not be blackmailed after Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Roberta Metsola has hit back at Vladmir Putin’s decision to cut off the gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland after the latter refused to pay in roubles.

The President of the European Parliament tweeted on Wednesday that the EU will not kowtow to blackmail attempts from the Kremlin and that the EU stood ready to support Bulgaria and Poland.

Metsola also called for a pan-European ban on any and all Kremlin-controlled energy supplies. She stated: “It’s time to cut our dependencies on autocrats once and for all.”

This comes amid disagreements over the Kremlin's demands that payments for its gas supplies be made in roubles. Demands which the member states have refused on grounds that to do so would invalidate EU sanctions. In response, Russia has cut off the gas to these states. Reacting to this decision the Polish President accused Gazprom, Russia's state energy company, of violating “basic legal principles.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We have around about 97% of all contracts that explicitly stipulate payments in euros or dollars, so it’s very clear. And the request from the Russian side to pay in roubles is a unilateral decision and not according to the contracts.”

As a backdrop to this are renewed warnings from Putin that any countries attempting to “interfere” in Ukraine will be faced with a swift response from Moscow. Addressing lawmakers in StPetersburg Putin said: “If anyone would want to interfere with what’s happening in Ukraine now, from the outside, they have to know Russia’s response will be swift and fast.”

Talking of “tools the west cannot obtain” Putin stated clearly: “We will use them if need be and I want everyone to know that.”