'Finland and Sweden would be welcome to NATO with open arms' - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that should Finland and Sweden opt to join NATO, they would be welcome with open arms.

During a joint press conference on Thursday with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Stoltenberg emphasised that both countries were close partners with NATO.

“It is up to Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO, but if they do, they will be welcome with open arms [...] It is the right of every nation in Europe to choose its path. When Russia intimidates these countries, it is not respecting their basic rights,” Stoltenberg said. "The decision to invite Finland and Sweden to join NATO would send a strong political message."

Metsola said that the past “difficult weeks” had shown EU and Atlantic unity and that the coordination continued to grow. She said the discussions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighted the need for more military support and effective assistance to Ukraine.

“We will continue to call for further sanctions and for the enforcement of the packet of sanctions in a better way,” Metsola said. She added that the European Parliament would continue building on the momentum of the “unprecedented” coordination with NATO, working on Ukraine’s right to defend itself.

Metsola said discussions were being held at an EU level on how a defence union could be established. “We want all member states to feel secure and we want to also cover members that are not in NATO.”

With regards to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia’s potential EU membership, Metsola said that any country that looked to Europe as its home would be welcome to join the European Union.

“We welcome the membership application from all these countries and we understand the challenges and threats these countries received […] We are constantly in contact with our Georgian partners so when that step happens, we will be ready to make our commitment,” Metsola said.