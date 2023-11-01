MEPs plan vote of no confidence in Von der Leyen over Israel stand

A group of MEPs plans to put forward a vote of no confidence against European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen over her so-called Israel policy in the wake of the attacks on Gaza after the 7 October terrorist attack.

The resolution is being authored by a group of MEPs around the Italian MEP Piernicola Pedicini (Greens), who are canvassing for supporters among the Greens, the Left, and the Social Democrats.

The text, according to Table.Media, accuses von der Leyen of paying a solidarity visit to Israel after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack without first consulting the member states.

Von der Leyen’s attitude toward Israel was criticized for showing Israel “unreserved solidarity on behalf of the entire EU”.

At the same time, the “inappropriate reaction of the government of Israel against two to three million Palestinian civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip is regarded by many observers as a war crime”.

The text says the Commission President was showing the Commission’s “unconditional support for one of two parties” and did not represent the “attitude of the EU as a whole”.

The text stresses that von der Leyen is not responsible for foreign policy: “Foreign policy positions are determined by the European Council and the Council of Foreign Ministers because EU foreign policy is an intergovernmental competence.”

A previous resolution from the Green Group has already stated its regret that Von der Leyen had travelled to Israel on 13 October without a mandate from the European Council. It also pointed out Commission vice-president Josep Borrell had made more balanced statements “in line with the EU’s long-standing position in support of international law and a peaceful solution to the conflict.”