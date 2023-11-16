In meeting with Gazan families, Metsola conveys sorrow for devastating loss of children

The Palestinian ambassador to Malta has commended European Parliament president Roberta Metsola for a meeting she held with representatives of families in Gaza who have tragically lost their loved ones in the ever-escalating Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip.

The meeting, hosted by Metsola, was aimed at addressing the pressing humanitarian concerns arising from the situation in Gaza.

“President Metsola reaffirmed her unwavering stance on the matter, emphasising the critical importance for Israel to uphold strict adherence to international law and humanitarian principles throughout military operations. She further advocated for unrestrained access to humanitarian aid for the victims in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need to restore vital services such as food and electricity,” said Fadi Hanania, Palestinian Ambassador to Malta.

Hanania said Metsola had revealed her intent to lead a political endeavour to rally support for an international peace conference dedicated to crafting a just and peaceful resolution for the Palestinian people.

“Her vision is to foster lasting peace and justice in the region. President Metsola believes that such an initiative is imperative to address the root causes of the conflict and pave the way for a sustainable and equitable solution,” Hanania said, commending her commitment to promoting peace and justice in the region. “I appreciate her efforts to bring attention to the urgent humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza. The embassy expresses hope that international leaders will join forces to support initiatives that contribute to a comprehensive and lasting resolution for the Palestinian people.”

The Mission of Palestine to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg also said that in a heartfelt address, Metsola had conveyed her deep sorrow “for the devastating loss of numerous children and extended heartfelt condolences to all civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.”

Ambassador Adel Atieh, deputy head of the Mission of the State of Palestine to the European Union “reaffirmed his gratitude to the president of the European Parliament Ms. Roberta Metsola, for engagement with the representatives of Gazan families who have suffered the brutal killing of their families, and commends her commitment to the principles of international humanitarian law and the preservation of international human rights law.”