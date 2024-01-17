Ewropej media grants: raising awareness of the role and democratic values of the EP

Media grant projects run by the European Parliament services aim to contribute to a wide public debate in view of the European Elections taking place in all EU member states in June this year in full respect of editorial independence of the participants.

The aim of the media grant projects deployed in all member states, for instance the Ewropej project currently on Malta Today and LovinMalta, is to “contribute to a wide public debate and engage with citizens ahead of the forthcoming European Elections.”

As outlined in this public call for tender, media actions in these projects are required to provide regular, reliable, pluralistic and non-partisan information related to the European elections and to the political and legislative work of the European Parliament.

The purpose is to reach citizens and explain how decisions taken by the European Parliament have a strong impact on their lives.

In line with all resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, media freedom is core to this tender. Participating media have the freedom to engage their audiences in line with their own editorial policies whilst respecting political balance and EU values.

The activities of the participating media are to observe general principles such as “transparency, non-discrimination, accuracy, pluralism and independence, including general principles of editorial independence and high journalistic standards in all respects, including quality standards as well as ethical standards",” and are to provide “multiple and plural viewpoints when implementing the action.”

Procedure

The European Parliament services do not influence or interfere in the editorial line of the projects awarded these media grants.

Media projects across all the member states of the EU were awarded grants in a politically neutral manner and following a public call for applications, and based on selection criteria that were also made public.

Media also undertake to be independent of any public or private instruction, pressure or request – stemming, for example, from any EU institution, EU Member State or any other State or institution – in all matters concerning editorial choices (including content) concerning the action activities.