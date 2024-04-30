Ewropej2024 at University of Malta for the KSU MEP Election Debate

As part of their reporting project #Ewropej2024, MaltaToday and Lovin Malta have teamed up with the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) and the Malta University Debating Union (MUDU) for the first in a series of five debates for this year’s European elections.

The KSU and MUDU will host this year’s University MEP Election Debate which will take place this Thursday 2 May at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, starting at 12:30pm.

Lectures will be suspended for the duration of the debate.

This debate will feature representatives from every party participating the upcoming MEP elections as well as independent candidates. The debate will be moderated by KSU president Jeremy Mifsud Bonnici and Lovin Malta journalist Ana Tortell, and will feature questions put forward by the student body.

The candidates featuring in this debate are:

Daniel Attard and Marija Sara Vella Gafà (PL), Peter Agius and Miriana Testaferrata de Noto (PN), Mina Jack Tolu (ADPD), Arnold Cassola (ind.), Ivan Grech Mintoff (Abba), James Ryder (ind.), and Terrence Portelli (IE).

Attendance is limited to UM and Junior College students only, and registration will close once all available seats are booked.

REGISTER HERE

Students will receive a confirmation email once registration is completed. The confirmation email and the student’s original ID Card must be shown at entry in order to verify authenticity. Students can only register once. KSU reserves the right to ask you to present your esims account confirmation.

Seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis to those who have booked successfully. Students can submit their questions by sending an email on [email protected], and will also have the option of submitting questions on the day of the debate. Doors will open at 12:00.

The debate will be livestreamed on KSU, MUDU, Lovin Malta and MaltaToday’s Facebook pages in a collaborative post.

