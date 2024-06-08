Voting in European and local elections underway

Maltese voters are heading to the polls today to elect six members of the European Parliament and hundreds of local councillors.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm. Voters need to have their voting document with them to be able to vote.

There are 332,967 eligible voters after 37,000 voters or 10% of the electorate chose not to pick up their voting document by midnight on Thursday.

Although not small, the number of uncollected votes is similar to five years ago, which came as a surprise since it was expected to be much higher given the consistent polling data that indicated a higher abstention rate this year.

Although it still has to be seen what happens today, the fact that the number of uncollected votes did not increase could be indicative of a higher than expected turnout.

READ ALSO: All you need to know for voting day

Voting is taking place in primary schools across Malta and Gozo. Voters are expected to cast their ballots in 1,600 ballot boxes.

This is the fifth European election to be held in Malta since the country joined the EU in 2004.

In the 2019 election, the Labour Party (S&D) elected four MEPs and the Nationalist Party (EPP) elected two MEPs.

The election comes after a gruelling five-week campaign dominated by criminal charges filed against former prime minister Joseph Muscat and other former senior government officials in relation to the Vitals hospitals scandal.

The results of the election will be known on Sunday. Vote scanning will start at 9am and the first indications of the outcome in terms of party strength will be known around 10am.

Electronic vote counting will take place once all votes are scanned and the full complement of six elected MEPs is expected to be known by Sunday evening.

MaltaToday will be offering live updates all through Sunday from the counting hall in Naxxar and other locations around Malta.