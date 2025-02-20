Labour MEP takes PN’s financial woes to the EPP

Alex Agius Saliba has written to the president and secretary general of the European People’s Party (EPP) asking it to investigate the Nationalist Party’s financial irregularities.

The Labour Party MEP, who is also the party’s deputy leader, accused the PN of “doing everything possible to delay and withhold the publication of their financial records”.

“They have tried to blame auditors for the delay in publishing audited accounts, but they don’t need an auditor to tell them how much they received in donations and from whom,” he said.

In its statement, the Labour Party pointed out that the PN has not submited audited accounts in almost four years. Moreover, there is no record of donations received by the PN for the past three years.

The law requires political parties to disclose the names of companies and individuals donating more than €7,000.

In his letter, Agius Saliba said timely submission of donation records ensures the highest standards of accountability and transparency.

“One cannot claim that the government is not doing enough to uphold the rule of law while at the same time refusing to disclose who is financing the structures through which they operate,” he said.

“Our voters deserve to know why we take the political positions we do, and party financing laws are intended to safeguard this fundamental democratic right."

Agius Saliba said the PN’s credibility in financial record-keeping is undermined by the fact that their treasurer, Veronica Perici Calascione, is the daughter of the deputy leader, Alex Perici Calascione. He argued that this close family connection between two high-ranking officials creates the impression that the party’s finances are being managed like a small family business.

He also said that the PN’s failure to submit financial records must also be considered in the context of their refusal, when in government, to implement any legislation regulating party financing—despite multiple recommendations to do so.

Reacting to the letter, Nationalist MEP David Casa described it as a pathetic move coming from a party that "profited from everything it touched, at our expense".

Don't continue to defend the indefensible and making a fool of yourself, Alex," he said.