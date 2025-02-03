Metsola urges EU leaders to increase bloc's defence spending

At an informal European Council meeting on defence in Brussels, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stressed that the bloc must strengthen its own defence.

She emphasised the need for “more action, more financing, and more cooperation” to meet expectations for greater security.

Metsola stressed that enhancing security is not an act of goodwill but a necessity, adding that any approach must respect the constitutional frameworks of EU Member States.

“It is about research and development—about investing in technologies like AI to strengthen cyber resilience and improve our surveillance and situational awareness,” she added.

She argued that security investment is not only about protection but also about boosting European competitiveness, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth.

Addressing EU leaders, Metsola highlighted the need to tackle market fragmentation within the bloc. “Different rules, standards, and systems are putting up barriers and risk holding us back,” she warned, urging better coordination among Member States.

“Europe must be responsible for its own security. No one else will do this for us,” she concluded.

The EU drive for boosting defence spending is prompted by a number of factors, most notably the Russian invasion of Ukraine and US president Donald Trump’s warning to NATO members demanding that they raise defence spending to 5% of GDP.