EP President holds a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan for a meeting, marking their second discussion in just over a year.

Their talks followed a series of diplomatic engagements Metsola held with regional leaders.

During her meeting with King Abdullah II, Metsola expressed gratitude for Jordan’s efforts toward regional stability and peace. She emphasised the need to maintain momentum following the ceasefire and hostage-release deal and stressed the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid to Gaza while working towards the return of hostages.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the EU-Jordan Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership. Metsola reiterated the European Parliament’s support for Jordan, including its readiness to assist with macro-financial aid.

Discussions also covered Gaza’s political future and avenues for further cooperation between Jordan and the European Parliament, noting the shared commitment to long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.