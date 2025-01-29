EP President holds a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the EU-Jordan Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership. Metsola reiterated the European Parliament’s support for Jordan, including its readiness to assist with macro-financial aid
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan for a meeting, marking their second discussion in just over a year.
Their talks followed a series of diplomatic engagements Metsola held with regional leaders.
During her meeting with King Abdullah II, Metsola expressed gratitude for Jordan’s efforts toward regional stability and peace. She emphasised the need to maintain momentum following the ceasefire and hostage-release deal and stressed the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid to Gaza while working towards the return of hostages.
Discussions also covered Gaza’s political future and avenues for further cooperation between Jordan and the European Parliament, noting the shared commitment to long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.
Earlier in January, she met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, spoke with Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar just before the ceasefire agreement was reached, and held discussions with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the European Parliament.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.