It’s about ‘harm-reduction’, not ‘recreational cannabis’ | Julia Farrugia

In a sense, you can’t really blame some people for being confused by the mixed messages on drugs emanating from Government these days. For decades, the Labour Party waged a ‘war on drugs’: describing such substances as ‘marijuana’ in terms of a ‘plague’ or a scourge’, to be eradicated at all costs... and the next thing we know, a Labour government first decriminalises cannabis, and now plans to attract medical marijuana companies to open in Malta. Isn’t this a complete reversal of policy?

Let’s start from the beginning. What is happening today is a continuation from the previous legislature. In that legislature, we made a distinction between cannabis and other, different drugs. Our argument was: if someone is caught with a joint, it shouldn’t lead to a situation where that person’s criminal record is tarnished. That reform was affected in the last legislature; now, we are taking it a step further. In our electoral manifesto, we mentioned the word ‘recreational’. I didn’t agree at the time; and the reform is now based on a completely different principle: it’s a harm-reduction approach. Drugs were, are and will remain something we believe shouldn’t be promoted or encouraged. However, we know for a concrete fact – even from our shared experience in journalism, looking at all the statistics over 20 years – that there is a high percentage of young people, even as young as 13 years of age, who already use cannabis.

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition