A safety net full of holes | Louis Cilia and Carmel Mallia

The National Pensioners Association recently came out with a number of demands, including: that the National Minimum Pension be calculated on an ‘equivalised’ (as opposed to individual) basis; that the long-standing ‘Service Pension’ anomalies are finally ironed out; and that ‘pensions should be related to National Insurance contributions’.. among others. And yet, I was under the impression that several of those demands have already been met. ‘Equivalised pensions’ is one of the platforms of the proposed reform; and aren’t pensions already based on NI contributions? Isn’t that the reason why we pay NI in the first place...?

CARMEL MALLIA: It used to be. That is how the system was designed, and how it used to work... before it was butchered beyond recognition. What happened, in a few words, was that the original pension model was tinkered with it here and there over the years, until it eventually got completely messed up. If we followed the original model, pensions should be calculated on how much NI has been paid. Ours is supposed to be an ‘income-related insurance’ model – which means you pay 10% of your income all your working life, and then receive two-thirds of what you paid, up until the point at which it is capped.

LOUIS CILIA: And let’s not forget that our original model was based on the British welfare system, which was drawn up in the 1940s precisely to ward off poverty on a large scale.

