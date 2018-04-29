In search of lost memories | Andrew Alamango

The concept of ‘time travel’ inevitably raises two questions. One concerns the mechanics: how does one revisit the past... the other is very simply: why? In this case: why is a return to the past so important to begin with. So how did this project start, and what does it hope to achieve?

My own interest grew mainly out of previous research I did into local music when I was working on another project, ‘Lost Voices’. I was specifically looking for old recordings, but I also stumbled on a lot of other material: audio-tapes, photographs, films shot on Super8, and so on... and there’s always a story behind these things. Eventually, however, you begin to realise that there is generally a lack of reference to popular history on the Internet. Not just in terms of institutionally archived material: there is a lack of photographs, digitised films, audio recordings...

Could that be simply because the idea of archiving ‘popular history’ is, in itself, something recent... so no one ever bothered with it before?

In fact, the content in national archives is largely concerned with documenting State activity. And access to even that is limited: this database belongs to PBS, that one to DOI... separately, there is another issue that a lot of this material is not being digitised and preserved: many old PBS tapes have been recorded over, for instance. But even if it is preserved; the archives will, to an extent, dictate what you can access of it, and what you can’t. Because these and other national institutions are concerned somehow with ‘national identity’: and they create a sense of identity, by allowing you to see some aspects of your history, but not necessarily all. We are ‘Maltese’ because we have reference to Independence, etc; we are not ‘Sicilian’ or ‘Tunisian’ because we have reference to this or that. So, archives become very important in determining and shaping who we think we are today. Interestingly, however, when technology started to become accessible to the wider public – in the late 1950s and early 1960s – people used it to start documenting their own lives. Technology gave them the platform to record what THEY wanted to preserve, not what they were told was historically valuable. So the 20th century is important to us because that’s when popular history started to be documented, not just on paper, but also in audio-visual archives...

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition