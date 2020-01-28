Opposition requests that Konrad Mizzi’s MTA contract be discussed in Parliament

The Opposition has asked Parliament’s Public Accounts committee to scrutinise the lucrative consultancy contract which had been awarded to former minister Konrad Mizzi by the Malta Tourism Authority.

The contract was terminated this afternoon after Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli ordered the MTA to annul it.

The contract, which would have seen Mizzi pocketing €240,000 over three years, had been awarded by the MTA last December, just two weeks after Mizzi resigned from tourism minister in the wake of Yorgen Fenech’s arrest linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Although the contract has been scrapped, the PAC would still be able to discuss it as requested.

In a statement shortly before the news that the contract would be terminated, the Opposition said it was requesting the PAC to determine whether the rules on public spending were followed when the contract was awarded, whether the MTA’s board knew and approved the deal and whether the Finance Minister’s advice had been requested beforehand.