menu

Opposition requests that Konrad Mizzi’s MTA contract be discussed in Parliament

Opposition files request with Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee for it to scrutinise contract awarded to Konrad Mizzi by Malta Tourism Authority

massimo_costa
28 January 2020, 6:10pm
by Massimo Costa
The Opposition has requested that Parliament's Public Accounts Committee discuss the now-terminated three-year consultancy contract which was awarded to former minster Konrad Mizzi
The Opposition has requested that Parliament's Public Accounts Committee discuss the now-terminated three-year consultancy contract which was awarded to former minster Konrad Mizzi

The Opposition has asked Parliament’s Public Accounts committee to scrutinise the lucrative consultancy contract which had been awarded to former minister Konrad Mizzi by the Malta Tourism Authority.

The contract was terminated this afternoon after Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli ordered the MTA to annul it.

The contract, which would have seen Mizzi pocketing €240,000 over three years, had been awarded by the MTA last December, just two weeks after Mizzi resigned from tourism minister in the wake of Yorgen Fenech’s arrest linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Although the contract has been scrapped, the PAC would still be able to discuss it as requested.

In a statement shortly before the news that the contract would be terminated, the Opposition said it was requesting the PAC to determine whether the rules on public spending were followed when the contract was awarded, whether the MTA’s board knew and approved the deal and whether the Finance Minister’s advice had been requested beforehand.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
[WATCH] Steward workers receiving unfair salary should be absorbed into public service - UĦM
National

[WATCH] Steward workers receiving unfair salary should be absorbed into public service - UĦM
Massimo Costa
Opposition requests that Konrad Mizzi’s MTA contract be discussed in Parliament
National

Opposition requests that Konrad Mizzi’s MTA contract be discussed in Parliament
Massimo Costa
Government nominates Jean Claude Micallef instead of Konrad Mizzi for MP delegation role
National

Government nominates Jean Claude Micallef instead of Konrad Mizzi for MP delegation role
Massimo Costa
Malta-Comino ferry operator will use eco-friendly vessels
National

Malta-Comino ferry operator will use eco-friendly vessels
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.